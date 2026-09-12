China Protests on Environmental Problems Get Louder Despite Government Obstacles

Three times in the span of a few months this year, thousands of Chinese citizens have taken to the streets over industrial projects they fear will poison their air, water, and land — and three times, local governments have backed down and scrapped the projects rather than risk further unrest.

A Year Officials Themselves Have Called “Sensitive”

The most dramatic of this year’s confrontations unfolded in Shifang, a city in Sichuan province, where thousands of residents — including high school students — gathered outside government buildings to oppose a planned $1.6 billion copper and molybdenum refinery over fears about its health and pollution impact. The protest turned violent once riot police moved in, deploying tear gas and batons against the crowd; more than 30 people were reportedly hospitalized, according to local hospital staff. Within days, the city government announced it was canceling the project entirely.

Less than a month later, a strikingly similar scene played out in Qidong, near Shanghai, where an estimated thousand protesters stormed government offices over a planned wastewater pipeline tied to a paper factory jointly owned by Japan’s Oji Paper Company. Demonstrators overturned vehicles, and in a moment that circulated widely on China’s Sina Weibo microblogging platform, forced the city’s mayor to strip off his own shirt and put on a protester’s T-shirt instead. The pipeline project was shelved within days. A third protest that October, in the coastal city of Ningbo, saw thousands rally against a multibillion-yuan expansion of an oil refinery and chemical plant — again ending, after several tense days, with officials announcing the project would not proceed.

A Pattern Officials Can No Longer Ignore

China’s Ministry of Environmental Protection has itself acknowledged the scale of the trend: minister Zhou Shengxian told reporters at the recent Party Congress that the rising frequency of environmental protests reflects a genuine “pattern,” calling the environment “a sensitive issue” for the government to navigate. That’s a notable admission from a government not typically eager to characterize public unrest as a structural pattern rather than a series of isolated incidents. Officials at the ministry have tracked environmental protests growing at a rate of roughly 29 percent annually since 1996 — meaning this year’s wave, however dramatic, extends a trend line stretching back well over a decade rather than representing a sudden break from previous calm.

Victories With an Asterisk

Each of this year’s headline-grabbing cancellations comes with a significant caveat that researchers studying the pattern have been careful to flag: winning the cancellation of one specific project doesn’t resolve the underlying pollution problem driving the protest in the first place. In Qidong, for instance, halting the new pipeline was a genuine win for residents — but wastewater from existing paper mills nearby continues flowing into the Yangtze River, the same river supplying drinking water to a large downstream population. Shifang and Ningbo residents face a similar reality: the protests stopped one new project, but did nothing to address the broader industrial pollution burden their regions were already carrying well before this year’s controversies began.

Government Obstacles: Censorship, Detention, and a System That Discourages Formal Complaint

The “despite government obstacles” framing in this year’s protests is not incidental. Beyond the tear gas and mass detentions seen in Shifang and elsewhere, authorities have moved to limit how freely information about these protests circulates online, with reports of censored search terms and scrubbed social media posts following each major incident. Structurally, protesters organizing against local industrial projects also face an uneven playing field from the outset: local governments frequently have direct financial stakes in the same projects residents are protesting, given the tax revenue and investment such plants bring, leaving citizens with few formal channels to raise environmental objections before a project has already been approved and construction is underway.

That structural imbalance is precisely why protest, rather than formal appeal, has become the primary lever available to Chinese citizens contesting a specific industrial project — and why researchers tracking the trend expect this year’s wave of demonstrations to be followed by more, rather than fewer, as economic development continues colliding with a public increasingly unwilling to simply accept whatever pollution comes with it.

For related coverage of environmental justice movements internationally, see our piece on Argentina’s Vaca Muerta shale fracking opposition, or browse our full International archive.