France’s Aerial Attacks in Mali Expand, Aid Groups Warn of Risks to Civilians

French warplanes have expanded their bombing campaign deeper into northern Mali this week, pushing toward Islamist-held strongholds in Gao and Timbuktu — an escalation that has humanitarian organizations warning of a growing risk to civilians caught between advancing French-Malian forces and retreating militant fighters.

An Intervention That Began as Emergency Defense

France launched what it’s calling Operation Serval on January 11, after Mali’s interim government made an urgent appeal for military assistance as an alliance of Islamist and rebel fighters — including al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, Ansar Dine, and the Movement for Unity and Jihad in West Africa — pushed south and seized the strategic town of Konna, bringing them within striking distance of the capital, Bamako. French President François Hollande authorized immediate airstrikes, and within days, French bombing had halted the militants’ advance and pushed them back out of the towns they’d just seized.

What began as an emergency defensive operation has since evolved into a broader offensive campaign. French airpower has struck training camps, logistics depots, and militant infrastructure well beyond the immediate area around Konna, while French and Malian ground troops have moved to retake territory across the country’s vast, sparsely populated north — a region roughly the size of France itself, and considerably harder to secure than to simply bomb from the air.

Aid Organizations Sound the Alarm

As the campaign’s geographic scope has widened, international aid organizations working in the region have grown increasingly vocal about the risk facing civilians trapped in contested areas. Northern Mali’s major cities — Gao, Timbuktu, and Kidal — have been under Islamist militant control for roughly a year, and aid groups warn that residents in those cities now face danger from multiple directions at once: continued French airstrikes targeting militant positions, the risk of urban combat as ground forces move to retake the cities, and reprisal violence from retreating fighters against residents perceived as having cooperated, willingly or not, with the occupation.

The conflict has already forced substantial numbers of Malians to flee their homes, with refugees crossing into neighboring Mauritania, Niger, and Burkina Faso — countries with limited capacity of their own to absorb a sudden new refugee population. Aid organizations have specifically flagged concern that an intensifying campaign, however militarily successful, risks displacing even more civilians before humanitarian infrastructure in the region can adequately respond.

A Fast Military Success, With Humanitarian Consequences Still Unfolding

By most military assessments, Operation Serval has moved with striking speed and effectiveness: French and allied forces recaptured Gao and, soon after, the historic city of Timbuktu within the campaign’s first three weeks, and roughly half of the estimated 2,000 Islamist fighters occupying northern Mali would ultimately be killed or captured before the operation wound down over the following year. That rapid battlefield success is precisely what has aid groups pressing hardest right now — the same speed that makes for an effective military campaign leaves little time for the kind of careful civilian evacuation and humanitarian corridor planning that typically accompanies slower-moving urban combat operations.

A Campaign With Uncertain Duration

French officials have been notably reluctant to project how long the broader campaign will ultimately take, citing the unpredictable nature of engaging an insurgency capable of melting into Mali’s vast, difficult northern terrain even after losing control of its major population centers. For humanitarian organizations working to keep pace with a rapidly shifting front, that uncertainty is itself part of the challenge — planning aid delivery and civilian protection efforts for a conflict whose next phase, and next zone of active combat, remains genuinely difficult to predict from one week to the next.

For related coverage of humanitarian crises tied to armed conflict, see our piece on South Sudan’s growing refugee crisis, or browse our full International archive.